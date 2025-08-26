Trump moves to fire first Black female Fed governor over mortgage fraud claims

Washington DC - President Donald Trump moved to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook "effective immediately" on Monday, citing allegations of false statements on her mortgage agreements – as he expanded pressure on the independent central bank.

Lisa Cook testifies before a Senate Banking Committee hearing on her nomination to be a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors (for a second term) on June 21, 2023. © REUTERS

Referring to the Federal Reserve Act as justification, Trump wrote in a letter addressed to Cook: "I have determined that there is sufficient cause to remove you from your position."

A president is generally limited in their ability to remove officials from the central bank, with a Supreme Court order recently suggesting that Fed officials can only be removed for "cause," which could be interpreted to mean malfeasance or dereliction of duty.

But Trump pointed to a criminal referral dated August 15 from the Federal Housing Finance Agency's director – a staunch ally of Trump – to the US attorney general in his announcement that Cook would be removed from her role.

The referral, Trump said, provided "sufficient reason" to believe that Cook might have made "false statements" on one or more mortgage agreements.

One of the alleged false statements was that Cook had claimed two primary residences, one in Michigan and another in Georgia.

Earlier this month, Cook said in a statement that she had "no intention of being bullied to step down," but would take questions about her financial history seriously.

The Fed did not immediately respond to media queries on Trump's latest announcement.

In his letter Monday, Trump said: "At a minimum, the conduct at issue exhibits the sort of gross negligence in financial transactions that calls into question your competence and trustworthiness as a financial regulator."