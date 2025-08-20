Trump unloads on Jerome Powell in latest rant: "People can't get a Mortgage because of him"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump took to social media on Tuesday to slam Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and blame him for the US' various housing woes.

President Donald Trump (r.) attacked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and accused him of damaging the US housing market. © Collage: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds & AFP/Mandel Ngan

"Could somebody please inform Jerome 'Too Late' Powell that he is hurting the Housing Industry, very badly?" Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday.

"People can't get a Mortgage because of him. There is no Inflation, and every sign is pointing to a major Rate Cut. 'Too Late' is a disaster!" he said.

Trump has waged a bitter campaign against Powell since he re-entered the White House in January, calling for him to step down despite the fact that he was elevated to chairman by the president himself in 2018.

Powell has been consistently under pressure to cut interest rates, which Trump claims is possible because there is "no inflation," despite rates sitting relatively steady at about 2.8-2.3% since January.

For months, Trump has repeatedly threatened to fire Jerome Powell, a decision that he doesn't have the authority to make. Powell's term will come to an end in May next year.

Trump threatened to issue a "major lawsuit" against Powell last week while complaining about renovations that are being made the the Federal Reserve headquarters.

"The damage he has done by always being Too Late is incalculable," Trump again said on Truth Social, continuing his use of social media to slag off the Fed Chair. "Fortunately, the economy is sooo good that we've blown through Powell and the complacent Board."