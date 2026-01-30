Kristi Noem admits to flubbing Alex Pretti shooting response: "Very chaotic"

In a recent interview, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended her controversial response to the latest fatal shooting in Minnesota.

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was forced to own up to the misinformation she shared after the killing of Alex Pretti by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis.

In a recent interview, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended her controversial response to the latest fatal shooting in Minnesota.
In a recent interview, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended her controversial response to the latest fatal shooting in Minnesota.  © Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During an interview with Fox News on Thursday evening, Noem was pressed about her initial claims that Pretti had "approached officers with a 9 millimeter" and was killed because the officers "feared for their safety."

After it was pointed out that videos of the incident proved otherwise, she was asked if she believed her statements were "premature."

"I know you realize that that situation was very chaotic, and we were being relayed information from on the ground from CBP agents and officers that were there," Noem claimed.

Trump unleashes chaos with shock move against all Canadian-built aircraft
Donald Trump Trump unleashes chaos with shock move against all Canadian-built aircraft

"We were using the best information we had at the time, seeking to be transparent with the American people, and get them what we knew to be true on the ground," she added.

Noem went on to say DHS always "seeks to do better," but will "continue to work with integrity."

She also argued that we can't "distract from how we got here," which is because former President Joe Biden "allowed an invasion."

Trump administration attempts to backtrack on their response

The killings in Minnesota have sparked outrage across the country.
The killings in Minnesota have sparked outrage across the country.  © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

Immediately after the incident on January 24, President Donald Trump and his administration sought to paint Pretti, a legal gun owner, as an aggressor who intended to kill federal agents.

Noem received significant backlash for her claims that Pretti brandished his weapon as well as her insistence on describing him as a "domestic terrorist" – a label she also gave to Renee Good, another Minneapolis resident who was fatally shot by federal agents nearly two weeks earlier.

Amid the pressure, Trump has recently sought to backtrack on the administration's initial response.

But when asked in her interview about Democrats demanding she step down over her poor leadership, Noem dismissed them as "radicals" who were "attacking" her for simply "doing my job."

Cover photo: Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Politicians: