Kristi Noem admits to flubbing Alex Pretti shooting response: "Very chaotic"
Washington DC - Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was forced to own up to the misinformation she shared after the killing of Alex Pretti by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis.
During an interview with Fox News on Thursday evening, Noem was pressed about her initial claims that Pretti had "approached officers with a 9 millimeter" and was killed because the officers "feared for their safety."
After it was pointed out that videos of the incident proved otherwise, she was asked if she believed her statements were "premature."
"I know you realize that that situation was very chaotic, and we were being relayed information from on the ground from CBP agents and officers that were there," Noem claimed.
"We were using the best information we had at the time, seeking to be transparent with the American people, and get them what we knew to be true on the ground," she added.
Noem went on to say DHS always "seeks to do better," but will "continue to work with integrity."
She also argued that we can't "distract from how we got here," which is because former President Joe Biden "allowed an invasion."
Trump administration attempts to backtrack on their response
Immediately after the incident on January 24, President Donald Trump and his administration sought to paint Pretti, a legal gun owner, as an aggressor who intended to kill federal agents.
Noem received significant backlash for her claims that Pretti brandished his weapon as well as her insistence on describing him as a "domestic terrorist" – a label she also gave to Renee Good, another Minneapolis resident who was fatally shot by federal agents nearly two weeks earlier.
Amid the pressure, Trump has recently sought to backtrack on the administration's initial response.
But when asked in her interview about Democrats demanding she step down over her poor leadership, Noem dismissed them as "radicals" who were "attacking" her for simply "doing my job."
