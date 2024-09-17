Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis eyes more severe charges for Trump's would-be assassin

West Palm Beach, Florida - Florida's governor said Tuesday the state will run its own investigation and seek tougher charges against the man suspected of trying to shoot Donald Trump , potentially including attempted murder, as he described federal gun violation counts as inadequate.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (l.) said Tuesday the state will run its own investigation and seek tougher charges against Ryan Routh (r.), the man suspected of trying to shoot Donald Trump. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Nicolas GARCIA / AFPTV / AFP

Governor Ron DeSantis also said he was assigning the probe of the assassination plot to the office of Florida's attorney general, Ashley Moody, in part because of his distrust in federal agencies' ability to remain neutral in cases related to Trump.



"In my judgment, it's not in the best interest of our state or our nation to have the same federal agencies that are seeking to prosecute Donald Trump leading this investigation," DeSantis told a press conference.

Ryan Routh was detained after fleeing Trump's club in West Palm Beach, where the former president was playing golf on Sunday when Secret Service agents discovered a rifle barrel sticking out from a treeline and opened fire on the suspect.

Routh (58) was charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number at his initial court appearance.

DeSantis said Florida was going further.

"We have jurisdiction under state law to pursue an investigation and prosecution under the most serious, readily provable offense, which would be attempted murder, which would carry a maximum sentence of life in prison," he said.

"If we do anything but go to the fullest extent of the law on this, then I think we're sending a signal that maybe this isn't that bad. And that's unacceptable."