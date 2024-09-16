Son of Trump golf course gunman defends father and blasts US politics: "Fed up with it all"

Palm Beach, Florida - The son of the gunman who tried to assassinate Donald Trump over the weekend has come out in defense of his father, who he insists is "not a violent person."

The son of the gunman who allegedly tried to assassinate Donald Trump says he was shocked by his father's actions, but also appeared to defend them. © Chandan Khanna / AFP

On Sunday, Ryan Routh (58) was arrested after he fired rounds from an AK-47 rifle at one of Trump's golf courses in Florida as the former president was golfing, in what the FBI has deemed "an attempted assassination."

Shortly after the shooting, The Daily Mail reached out to Oran Routh (35), Ryan's son, who agreed to an interview, as he claimed it was "the first I heard about" the incident.

After asking about his father's condition, Oran admitted "I don't like Trump either" as "every reasonable person does," but remained shocked about the shooting.

"He's my dad and all he's had is [a] couple traffic tickets, as far as I know," Oran said. "I know my dad and love my dad, but that's nothing like him."

Oran claimed he had no idea his father was in Florida because the two had a "falling out," which he refused to elaborate on, but he again insisted it was unlike him.

"He's not a violent person," he continued. "He's a hard worker and a great dad. He's a great dude, a nice guy, and has worked his whole f**king life."

When asked if his father owned weapons, Oran claimed he has "never known him to own a gun or known him to do anything bats*** like this."

Ryan Routh reportedly has a substantial criminal record, which includes being charged for possession of a weapon of mass destruction.