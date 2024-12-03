Former White House staffer warns Trump cabinet pick Kash Patel is a "delusional liar"

Washington DC - An insider from Donald Trump 's first administration has shared her thoughts after the president-elect nominated Kash Patel to be FBI Director during his upcoming term.

On Monday evening, Olivia Troye, who served as Vice President Mike Pence's closest aide during Trump's first presidency, sat down for an interview with MSNBC, where she was asked what she thought of Patel as a former colleague of his.

"Well, I think these Republican senators and everybody who is familiar with the name Kash Patel also know the danger that he poses, because it is a well-known thing in these inner circles by anyone who's worked with Kash," Troye explained.

"I worked with Kash in the White House – I was VP Pence's counterterrorism adviser, so I had to coordinate with Kash a lot. Kash Patel is a DELUSIONAL LIAR, let me just be very clear about that," she continued.

Troye – who has been an outspoken Trump critic since leaving her job in August 2022 – claimed Patel would regularly lie regarding intelligence information and, in one instance, "put the lives of Navy Seals at risk in an operation when it came to Nigeria." She said she was forced to "double-check" his work to "make sure that I wasn't misinforming Mike Pence by relying on his word."

She further warned that Patel has "contempt" for people in federal government and is "fully capable of doing partisan investigations," and added it will be "insane" if his appointment goes through.