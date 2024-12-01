Trump to shake up FBI with nomination of loyalist and "deep state" conspiracist Kash Patel

Donald Trump wants loyalist Kash Patel to © Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump praised the former advisor and Pentagon official, who has been critical of the bureau and is known for his beliefs in conspiracy theories about a government "deep state."

"Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator and 'America First' fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The FBI's current director, Christopher Wray, was appointed by Trump himself to a 10-year term in 2017, meaning he would either need to step down or be fired.

A son of Indian immigrants, Patel served in several high-level posts during Trump's first term, including as a national security advisor and as chief of staff to the acting defense secretary.

"Kash did an incredible job during my First Term," Trump said, adding that the nominee would work to "end the growing crime epidemic in America, dismantle the migrant criminal gangs, and stop the evil scourge of human and drug trafficking across the Border."