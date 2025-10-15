Gavin Newsom savagely trolls Trump with edit to his "super bad" Time Magazine cover
Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom trolled President Donald Trump on social media by sharing a touch-up to a new TIME Magazine cover of the Republican leader.
On Tuesday, the X account for Newsom's Press Office shared the cover photo of a recent issue of TIME Magazine, featuring a low-angled picture of Trump with his head held high.
The post also included an edited version of the cover, which features the president's neck blurred out, jokingly insinuating the loose skin bunched up around his collar resembles female genitalia.
TIME recently published a flattering piece on Trump and his role in helping to broker a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas.
While the president described the story as "relatively good," he took issue with the cover photo, calling it "the Worst of All Time" because it "'disappeared' my hair" and made it seem as though he had a "floating crown" on his head.
Newsom's dig comes as the governor in recent months has been sharing social media posts ruthlessly mocking Trump and members of his administration.
Most recently, Newsom criticized Trump for going golfing as the country continues to endure the ongoing shutdown of the federal government.
Cover photo: Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Sean Rayford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP