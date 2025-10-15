Newsom mocks Trump's forgetfulness and slams golfing habit during shutdown

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom trolled President Donald Trump for apparently forgetting the timing of his first White House term and slammed him for going golfing during a government shutdown.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (l.) trolled President Donald Trump for apparently forgetting that he has president on January 6, 2021. © Collage: AFP/Patrick T. Fallon & AFP/Saul Loeb

"In a late night post, Trump does not remember who was president on Jan. 6, 2021 (he was)," Newsom's Press Office posted in all caps on X. "Weirdly shouts 'Do something' (likely at clouds). His mental issues are very bad!"

The brutal troll referenced Truth Social post by Trump shared by far-right MAGA influencer Benny Johnson. In the post, the president claimed his predecessor, Joe Biden, had placed FBI agents into the crowd during the US Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021.

"The Biden FBI placed 274 agents into the crowd on January 6," Trump claimed in all-caps, seemingly forgetting that he, not Biden, was in the White House during the insurrection.

"If this is so, which it is, a lot of very good people will be owed big apologies," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "What a SCAM – DO SOMETHING!"

Johnson, who wrote that 274 FBI agents were placed in the crowd on January 6, forgot to point out that Biden was not president at the time and, therefore, could not have directed the bureau to deploy federal agents.

This is not the first such gaffe by Trump propagated by his loyal band of MAGA influencers.

Newsom mocked the president in September after he exceeded his allotted time in a rambling speech at the United Nations following a teleprompter failure. Trump's supporters, meanwhile, claimed sabotage.