Goodbye, 2025! The world bids farewell to a year of Trump, truces, and turmoil

New Year's Eve revelers are toasting the end of 2025 on Wednesday, waving goodbye to 12 months packed with Trump tariffs, a Gaza truce, and vain hopes for peace in Ukraine .

It was one of the warmest years on record, the stifling heat stoking wildfires in Europe, droughts in Africa, and deadly rains across Southeast Asia.

There was a somber tinge to party preparations in Australia's harbor city, Sydney, the self-proclaimed "New Year's capital of the world."

Barely two weeks have passed since a father and son allegedly opened fire on a Jewish festival at Bondi Beach, killing 15 people in the nation's deadliest mass shooting for almost 30 years.

Parties will pause for a minute of silence at 11 PM (1200 GMT) as the famed Sydney Harbor Bridge is bathed in white light to symbolise peace.

Hundreds of thousands of spectators are expected to line Sydney's shore as nine tons of fireworks explode on the stroke of midnight.

Security will be tighter than usual, with squads of heavily armed police patrolling the crowds.

Sydney kicks off a chain of celebrations stretching from glitzy New York City to the Hogmanay festival on the chilly streets of Scotland.

More than two million people are expected to pack Brazil's lively Copacabana Beach for what authorities have billed as the world's biggest New Year's Eve party.