GOP Senator Thom Tillis quits in shock move amid opposition to Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill"

Washington DC - Republican Senator Thom Tillis on Sunday announced that he won't seek re-election after President Donald Trump attacked him for opposing the "Big, Beautiful" spending bill.

"As many of my colleagues have noticed over the last year, and at times even joked about, I haven’t exactly been excited about running for another term," Tillis said in a statement after days of attacks from Trump.

He pointed out that he had a choice to make between another term or "spending that time with the love of my life Susan, our two children, three beautiful grandchildren, and the rest of our extended family back home."

"It's not a hard choice, and I will not be seeking re-election," Tillis said, confirming that he will give up his North Carolina Senate seat in the 2026 mid-term elections.

The 64-year-old has been among the loudest GOP voices opposing Trump's giant spending bill, which Tillis warned would trigger "significant changes to Medicaid that would be devastating."

"We can and must do better than this," he said. "This will force the State to make painful decisions like eliminating Medicaid coverage for hundreds of thousands."