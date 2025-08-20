Kristi Noem reveals plan to paint border wall black to make it too hot to climb

Santa Teresa, New Mexico - Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem has announced plans – at the request of President Donald Trump – to make the Southern border wall even harder for migrants to get past.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Noem praised the wall for being "tall... almost impossible" to climb, and going "deep into the ground" making it nearly impossible "to dig under."

She then revealed, "Today, we are also going to be painting it black."

"That is specifically at the request of the president, who understands that in the hot temperatures down here, when something is painted black, it gets even warmer, and it will make it even harder for people to climb," Noem explained.

In an X post, Noem claimed that when Trump was re-elected in January, he was handed "the worst border crisis in history," but now, seven months into his second term, the crisis has been "obliterated."

She went on to say painting the wall will make it "so hot to the touch that criminal illegal aliens won't even try."