Kristi Noem reveals plan to paint border wall black to make it too hot to climb
Santa Teresa, New Mexico - Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem has announced plans – at the request of President Donald Trump – to make the Southern border wall even harder for migrants to get past.
During a press conference on Tuesday, Noem praised the wall for being "tall... almost impossible" to climb, and going "deep into the ground" making it nearly impossible "to dig under."
She then revealed, "Today, we are also going to be painting it black."
"That is specifically at the request of the president, who understands that in the hot temperatures down here, when something is painted black, it gets even warmer, and it will make it even harder for people to climb," Noem explained.
In an X post, Noem claimed that when Trump was re-elected in January, he was handed "the worst border crisis in history," but now, seven months into his second term, the crisis has been "obliterated."
She went on to say painting the wall will make it "so hot to the touch that criminal illegal aliens won't even try."
President Donald Trump ramps up his anti-immigration agenda
The move comes as Trump has led an aggressive anti-immigration agenda, which has resulted in thousands of undocumented individuals being deported, many without due process.
In July, Trump, who promised to have the wall built and paid for by Mexico in his first term, signed his controversial "Big, Beautiful Bill," which granted DHS $165 billion to further militarize the Southern border, continue construction of the wall, and ramp up deportations.
According to The Washington Post, Trump originally pitched the idea of painting the wall in 2019, and also suggested the tops should be pointed while graphically describing the injuries climbers could sustain.
Cover photo: Collage: Ethan Miller, Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot / X / @Sec_Noem