Harmeet Dhillon goes off on MAGA "hoes" for pushing Trump misinformation: "Don't be a hater and a simp!"
Washington DC - Harmeet Dhillon, the assistant attorney general for civil rights, recently criticized conservative influencers she believes are spreading lies about President Donald Trump.
In a recent X post, a MAGA influencer tagged Attorney General Pam Bondi and expressed concern that the statute of limitations to prosecute the "criminals" on the congressional committee that investigated the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots for the "treason they committed" will run out this coming January 6.
Dhillon responded, revealing the DOJ is "working to bring to justice those who weaponized January 6th."
"No statute of limitations will hinder DOJ's efforts to bring justice to those who weaponized persecution of American citizens. January 6th 2026 is NOT a deadline for DOJ to bring prosecutions," she claimed.
"Don't be a hater and a simp for weaponized online disinformation!!" she later added.
About two hours later, Dhillon appeared to think that MAGA didn't get her message, as she shared another post on her personal X page complaining that she has to "put down my knitting" to explain the statute of limitations, and that influencers are "POSTING CLICKBAIT BS!!!"
"'Conservative' influencers, if you think you are 'keeping the pressure on' or 'winning' by spreading bulls**t attacks on [Trump's] hand-picked cabinet, you are NOT," she added.
"You are earning money to spread misinformation. You are hoes. Learn an honest profession!"
Donald Trump seeks retribution against his political enemies
The January 6 committee was created in the Summer of 2021 to investigate Trump's role in the Capitol riots, during which thousands of MAGA fans stormed and broke into the US Capitol building in an effort to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden. Dhillon, a longtime MAGA loyalist, worked with Trump to overturn the results via a "Lawyers for Trump" coalition
During his 2024 campaign, Trump repeatedly vowed that he would seek retribution against his political enemies, including members of the committee. Immediately after winning, he pardoned most of the Capitol rioters, but while his DOJ has promised to fulfil his retribution promise, they have yet to bring about any legal challenges.
When Trump tapped Dhillon for her role last December, he described her as "one of the top election lawyers in the country, fighting to ensure that all, and ONLY, legal votes are counted."
Cover photo: Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP