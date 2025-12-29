Harmeet Dhillon goes off on MAGA "hoes" for pushing Trump misinformation: "Don't be a hater and a simp!"

Washington DC - Harmeet Dhillon, the assistant attorney general for civil rights, recently criticized conservative influencers she believes are spreading lies about President Donald Trump .

In recent social media posts, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon (r) criticized MAGA influencers spreading misinformation about President Donald Trump (l.) © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent X post, a MAGA influencer tagged Attorney General Pam Bondi and expressed concern that the statute of limitations to prosecute the "criminals" on the congressional committee that investigated the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots for the "treason they committed" will run out this coming January 6.

Dhillon responded, revealing the DOJ is "working to bring to justice those who weaponized January 6th."

"No statute of limitations will hinder DOJ's efforts to bring justice to those who weaponized persecution of American citizens. January 6th 2026 is NOT a deadline for DOJ to bring prosecutions," she claimed.

"Don't be a hater and a simp for weaponized online disinformation!!" she later added.

About two hours later, Dhillon appeared to think that MAGA didn't get her message, as she shared another post on her personal X page complaining that she has to "put down my knitting" to explain the statute of limitations, and that influencers are "POSTING CLICKBAIT BS!!!"

"'Conservative' influencers, if you think you are 'keeping the pressure on' or 'winning' by spreading bulls**t attacks on [Trump's] hand-picked cabinet, you are NOT," she added.

"You are earning money to spread misinformation. You are hoes. Learn an honest profession!"