Have Trump and the RNC softened their stance on abortion?

Washington DC - The Republican National Committee and the party's presidential nominee, Donald Trump , have adopted a new plan that outlines their new approach to specific issues heading into November's general election.

The Republican Party has adopted a new platform that softens their stance on abortion as presidential candidate Donalld Trump fights for re-election. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday, the Trump administration shared a press release announcing that the RNC's platform committee had approved of the new platform, titled "America First: A Return to Common Sense."

The platform highlights a number of topics that have already been key issues for the party, such as immigration and strengthening the military, but notable shifts are being made regarding how the party plans to approach the subject of abortion.

The document urges party members to adopt Trump's stance that implementing abortion laws should be left up to individual states, straying away from discussions of a 20-week limit or full ban on the operation.

"When America is united, confident, and committed to our principles, it will never fail," the document states.

In a statement to The Hill, Trump's campaign advisors said the platform, some of which was written by the former president, "articulates his vision to Make America Great Again in a way that is concise and digestible for every voter."