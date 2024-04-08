Trump gets dragged for new abortion stance by pretty much everyone

Palm Beach, Florida - Critics are speaking out against Donald Trump after the former president came out in support of leaving abortion laws up to states instead of banning it federally.

After Donald Trump shared a video clarifying his stance on abortion ahead of the presidential elections, a number of critics on both sides are speaking out against him. © Collage: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

On Monday, Trump shared a video to his Truth Social platform clarifying his stance on abortion ahead of the general election in November, and his take seemingly gained him ire from both sides of the political aisle.

As the Republican Party has made the issue a central focus ahead of the elections, many critics on the right are arguing that Trump's position does not go as far as many conservatives would like him to.

In a statement, Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group, said she was "deeply disappointed" by Trump's position.

"Saying the issue is 'back to the states' cedes the national debate to the Democrats, who are working relentlessly to enact legislation mandating abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy," she argued.

"If successful, they will wipe out states' rights."

His stance was even criticized by South Carolina Senator and ally Lindsey Graham, who told The Hill that he believes there should be "a national minimum standard limiting abortion at fifteen weeks because the child is capable of feeling pain," a stance held by many in the party and one that Trump has previously touted.

Though Trump not going to the extreme end of the abortion argument can be seen as a win for the left, a number of Democrats also shared their distaste with his messaging!