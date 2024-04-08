Trump gets dragged for new abortion stance by pretty much everyone
Palm Beach, Florida - Critics are speaking out against Donald Trump after the former president came out in support of leaving abortion laws up to states instead of banning it federally.
On Monday, Trump shared a video to his Truth Social platform clarifying his stance on abortion ahead of the general election in November, and his take seemingly gained him ire from both sides of the political aisle.
As the Republican Party has made the issue a central focus ahead of the elections, many critics on the right are arguing that Trump's position does not go as far as many conservatives would like him to.
In a statement, Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group, said she was "deeply disappointed" by Trump's position.
"Saying the issue is 'back to the states' cedes the national debate to the Democrats, who are working relentlessly to enact legislation mandating abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy," she argued.
"If successful, they will wipe out states' rights."
His stance was even criticized by South Carolina Senator and ally Lindsey Graham, who told The Hill that he believes there should be "a national minimum standard limiting abortion at fifteen weeks because the child is capable of feeling pain," a stance held by many in the party and one that Trump has previously touted.
Though Trump not going to the extreme end of the abortion argument can be seen as a win for the left, a number of Democrats also shared their distaste with his messaging!
President Joe Biden and Democrats respond to Donald Trump's abortion stance
In his video, Trump bragged about how it was his administration that overturned Roe v. Wade nearly two years ago, effectively leaving it up to states to pass and rule on abortion-related legislation.
He also used the opportunity to slam Democrats, who he said are "the radical ones on this issue," claiming that they support "execution after birth."
In an X post, Mini Timmaraju, president of the abortion activist group Reproductive Freedom for All, took issue with Trump's "dangerous misinformation" regarding Democrat's positions.
Timmaraju also pointed out that his state's rights stance actually "supports the most extreme bans in the nation."
President Joe Biden also shared his reaction in a statement where he criticized his predecessor for "ripp[ing] away a fundamental right for the women of America" by overturning Roe, noting that Trump was lying when he claimed that most Americans supported his effort.
"Trump is scrambling," the president added. "He's worried that since he's the one responsible for overturning Roe, the voters will hold him accountable in 2024."
"Well, I have news for Donald," he added. "They will."
Biden also shared a new campaign ad, telling the story of a young woman who almost lost her life after being denied abortion-related medical care.
Cover photo: Collage: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP