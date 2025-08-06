Trump threatens federal takeover of DC after DOGE staffer gets assaulted
Washington DC - President Donald Trump is threatening to take federal control of the nation's capital after a former member of his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team fell victim to a violent crime.
On Tuesday, Trump shared a Truth Social post featuring a photo of Edward "Big Balls" Coristine (19) suffering countless wounds from an alleged assault.
Trump included a lengthy rant, in which he claimed crime in DC is "totally out of control" as local youth are "randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent citizens."
"They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now!" Trump wrote.
"The Law in DC must be changed to prosecute these 'minors' as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14. "
Trump went on to say DC "must be safe, clean, and beautiful," and issued an ultimatum to the city.
"If DC doesn't get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the city, and run this city how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they're not going to get away with it anymore," Trump declared.
According to NBC Washington, the Metropolitan Police Department say the incident took place on Sunday morning around 3 AM, when a group of suspects approached a group of victims standing next to a car with friends.
The suspects allegedly demanded the car, then assaulted one of the victims, who is believed to be Coristine.
Two 15-year-old suspects from the group were arrested and are now facing unarmed carjacking charges.
Billionaire Elon Musk shared an X post, claiming, without any references, "a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night," but Coristine "ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her."
"It's time to federalize DC," Musk added.
Currently, the DC Home Rule Act of 1973 dictates that residents of the nation's capital officially elect city officials.
But throughout his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump expressed his discontent with the city's leadership and repeatedly posed the idea of federalizing, which would allow him to appoint officials.
Despite the president's complaints about crime, DC police reported that as of Tuesday, overall crime is down 7% and violent crime is down 26% compared to this date last year.
Cover photo: JIM WATSON / AFP