Trump threatens federal takeover of DC after DOGE staffer gets assaulted

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is threatening to take federal control of the nation's capital after a former member of his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team fell victim to a violent crime .

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump said he was considering ordering a federal takeover of Washington DC due to "out of control" crime. © JIM WATSON / AFP

On Tuesday, Trump shared a Truth Social post featuring a photo of Edward "Big Balls" Coristine (19) suffering countless wounds from an alleged assault.

Trump included a lengthy rant, in which he claimed crime in DC is "totally out of control" as local youth are "randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent citizens."

"They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now!" Trump wrote.

"The Law in DC must be changed to prosecute these 'minors' as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14. "

Trump went on to say DC "must be safe, clean, and beautiful," and issued an ultimatum to the city.

"If DC doesn't get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the city, and run this city how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they're not going to get away with it anymore," Trump declared.