Former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro confirmed by Senate as top Washington prosecutor

Washington DC - The US Senate on Saturday confirmed former TV personality and judge Jeanine Pirro to a key US judiciary post, making her the latest Donald Trump -nominated Fox News host to join the government.

President Donald Trump (l.) speaks during a swearing-in ceremony for interim US Attorney for Washington, DC Jeanine Pirro (r.) in the Oval Office of the White House on May 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Pirro was confirmed to become the US Attorney for the District of Columbia in a 50-45 vote, as Trump urged the Republican-led Senate to work through the weekend to approve his nominations over six months after he returned to the White House.

Pirro was named to the position in an interim capacity by Trump – who has made a habit of filling powerful government posts with right-wing television network hosts and hardline loyalists – in May.

The brash 74-year-old former district attorney of New York's Westchester County was previously described by Trump as being "in a class by herself."

She made a name for herself hosting the weekend television show Judge Jeanine Pirro (2008-2011) and then Fox News Channel's Justice with Judge Jeanine, which ran for 11 years.

She was a co-host of Fox News's show The Five until she assumed her interim post, considered one of the most powerful US attorney roles.

Pirro will join the ranks of other cable news hires like Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who co-hosted Fox & Friends Weekend, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, a former reality TV show competitor and Fox Business co-host.