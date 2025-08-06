Trump weighs in on "most likely" Republican presidential pick for 2028

Washington DC - Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that Vice President JD Vance is "most likely" to secure the Republican Party nomination for president in 2028.

Trump has avoided naming a preferred successor and said in February that, while Vance was "very capable," it was too soon to make such calls.

Asked on Tuesday whether Vance was the heir-apparent to his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, Trump told reporters: "Well, I think most likely."

"In all fairness, he's the vice president," he said.

The remarks followed speculation that Trump might attempt to defy constitutional limits and seek a third term.

"It's too early, obviously, to talk about it, but certainly he's doing a great job," Trump said. "And he would be probably favored at this point."

Trump also floated the idea of Vance teaming up with Secretary of State Marco Rubio to create a formidable Republican ticket.

"I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form," Trump said.