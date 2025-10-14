Iran issues harsh response to Trump's offer of "friendship and cooperation"

Tehran, Iran - Iran responded skeptically to President Donald Trump 's claims that the US was ready to extend a "hand of friendship and cooperation."

President Donald Trump overtures to Iran were largely rejected, as Tehran accused him of hypocrisy. © Collage: REUTERS & IMAGO / NurPhoto

"We are ready when you are, and it will be the best decision that Iran has ever made, and it’s going to happen," Trump said of a possible agreement with Tehran on its nuclear program as he addressed the Israeli parliament Monday.

"The hand of friendship and cooperation is open. I'm telling you, they want to make a deal. It would be great if we could make a deal."

But in a press release Tuesday, Iran's Foreign Ministry questioned how the US could attack a country and kill innocent people in the middle of political negotiations, and then present itself as a friend and peacemaker.

At the end of June, the US supported Israel's unprovoked attack on Iran by bombing key nuclear facilities.

Tehran claimed it stood for logic, dialogue, and cooperation, but will always act to defend sovereignty and national dignity.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry reiterated that its nuclear program is peaceful and accused Trump of continually spreading false claims about nuclear weapons development, which revealed "the depth of hostility" from the US, rather than a genuine desire for friendship or cooperation.