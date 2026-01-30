Trump unleashes chaos with shock move against all Canadian-built aircraft

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday said all Canadian-built aircraft would lose their US certification until Canada approves American-made Gulfstream business jets, a stunning move threatening major travel disruptions if enacted.

President Donald Trump announced he was "decertifying" all Canadian-made aircraft in the US and imposing a 50% tariff on imported jets. © Collage: REUTERS

Writing on Truth Social, Trump claimed that "Canada has wrongfully, illegally, and steadfastly refused" to grant certification to Gulfstream's newest models – the 500, 600, 700, and 800.

"We are hereby decertifying their Bombardier Global Expresses, and all Aircraft made in Canada, until such time as Gulfstream, a Great American Company, is fully certified, as it should have been many years ago," he said.

He additionally threatened a 50% tariff on all Canadian aircraft sold to the US.

It was not immediately clear how Trump could unilaterally decertify aircraft or what that would entail.

The US Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration referred questions to the White House, which did not immediately respond to AFP's requests for comment.

Quebec-based Bombardier said in a statement that it had "taken note of the post" and was "in contact with the Canadian government."

"Thousands of private and civilian jets built in Canada fly in the US every day. We hope this is quickly resolved to avoid a significant impact to air traffic and the flying public," the company added.

While the Global Express is a business jet, Trump's threat to decertify "all" Canadian aircraft would also appear to include CRJ regional jets and Airbus A220s – used by several major US airlines for shorter range flights.