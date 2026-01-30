Trump names latest pick to lead Bureau of Labor Statistics in rant blaming "WEAK and STUPID people"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Friday named a new nominee to head the Bureau of Labor Statistics after he fired the previous officeholder last year for daring to report underwhelming jobs numbers.

President Donald Trump named economist Brett Matsumoto to head the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which he attacked for producing inconvenient numbers. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that he would be nominating economist Brett Matsumoto, who currently serves as a White House advisor, to become BLS commissioner.

The agency, housed in the Department of Labor, oversees the monthly gathering of employment and other data that is closely watched for insights into the health of the world's largest economy.

"For many years, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, under WEAK and STUPID people, has been FAILING American Businesses, Policymakers, and Families by releasing VERY inaccurate numbers," the Republican rambled. "I am confident that Brett has the expertise to QUICKLY fix the long history of issues at the BLS on behalf of the American People."

In August, Trump shocked many when he fired BLS commissioner Erika McEntarfer just one year into her four-year term, falsely claiming that she had "faked " the previous month's lackluster jobs numbers.

He then appointed a staunch supporter to the fill the post, conservative economist E.J. Antoni.

However, Antoni's nomination faced resistance by some Republicans in Congress over his lack of government experience, worries about independence, and reporting on his previous conspiracy-laden and misogynistic social media posts.