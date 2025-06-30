Iranian cleric declares Trump an "enemy of God" over death threats against Ayatollah Khamenei

Qom, Iran - An influential Iranian cleric issued a religious statement pointing out that US President Donald Trump 's threats against Iranian leader Ali Khamenei are considered a curse and a sin, punishable by death under Islam.

Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi (r.) declared US President Donald Trump an enemy of God over his threats against Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. © Collage: REUTERS & Tasnim News Agency

Nearly two weeks ago, Trump had indirectly threatened Khamenei, saying he was an easy target. "We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now."

Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi, a cleric from Qom, south of the capital Tehran, did not mention Trump by name but stated in a religious declaration that threats against Khamenei or other religious leaders are considered so grievous they are punishable by death under Islam, the state news agency Irna reported.

Makarem Shirazi, who is a high-ranking religious leader but does not hold a government position, was responding to a question from a believer about Trump.

"Individuals or regimes that attack an Islamic government or threaten or act against its religious leaders are considered 'Mohareb'" – which means enemies of God or warriors against God.

This means, he said, that t is the duty of Muslims to hold these enemies accountable. Ayatollah is the religious title of an Islamic legal scholar.