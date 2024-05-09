Ivanka Trump shares cryptic poem as Donald faces Stormy Daniels in court

Miami, Florida - Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of former President Donald Trump , recently shared a bizarre poem on social media as her father fights criminal charges in his historic hush money trial in New York.

Donald Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka Trump (r.) recently shared a poem on social media as her father is facing criminal charges in his hush money trial. © Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Adam GRAY / AFP

On Tuesday, Ivanka shared a video to her Instagram story of musician Tom Waits reciting a poem by Charles Bukowski titled The Laughing Heart.

The poem appears to be about Bukowski's disdain for those who try to ruin other people's joy, and the writer urges readers to take control of their happiness.

"Your life is your life / Don't let it be clubbed into dank submission / Be on the watch / There are ways out," the poem reads.

"There is light somewhere / It may not be much light, but / It beats the darkness."