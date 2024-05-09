Ivanka Trump shares cryptic poem as Donald faces Stormy Daniels in court
Miami, Florida - Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of former President Donald Trump, recently shared a bizarre poem on social media as her father fights criminal charges in his historic hush money trial in New York.
On Tuesday, Ivanka shared a video to her Instagram story of musician Tom Waits reciting a poem by Charles Bukowski titled The Laughing Heart.
The poem appears to be about Bukowski's disdain for those who try to ruin other people's joy, and the writer urges readers to take control of their happiness.
"Your life is your life / Don't let it be clubbed into dank submission / Be on the watch / There are ways out," the poem reads.
"There is light somewhere / It may not be much light, but / It beats the darkness."
Stormy Daniels testifies about Trump affair in hush money trial
Ivanka, who has previously shared her love for poetry, did not include a caption explaining why she felt the need to share it, leaving it up to social media users to decipher what she was trying to convey.
That same day, her father was in court, where he is facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records to hide payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair he has long denied.
Daniels was called to the stand for the first time and shared details of her alleged affair, including her claim that Trump said she "reminded him of his daughter" prior to them having sex.
