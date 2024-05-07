Stormy Daniels says Trump compared her to Ivanka during alleged affair

New York, New York - Adult film star Stormy Daniels alleges in her testimony for Donald Trump 's ongoing hush money trial that the former president spoke about his wife Melania Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump during their past affair.

Daniels gave testimony that their lengthy conversation touched on Trump's wife Melania – with Trump saying "we actually don't even sleep in the same room" – as well as whether Daniels should go on Trump's hit show The Apprentice.



"He said I reminded him of his daughter because she's smart and blonde," Daniels added.

In testimony that was at times calm and at times uncertain, she said they saw each other the next day and met again at a function at Trump Tower in New York and in Los Angeles – but they did not have sex again.



Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, wore a black pantsuit as she answered questions in court, with prosecutors seeking to prove Trump covered up payments to her to hush up the alleged sexual encounter.

The former president and Republican 2024 candidate – wearing a blue suit and yellow tie – sat back in his chair, his head tilted, sometimes conferring with his lawyer.

Trump's son Eric looked on, shaking his head.

After a lunch break, Trump's attorney, Todd Blanche, asked Judge Juan Merchan to declare a mistrial, objecting to some of Daniels' testimony, particularly her claim that she was threatened in 2011 by a man in a Las Vegas parking garage who allegedly warned her not to talk about Trump.