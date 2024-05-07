Stormy Daniels says Trump compared her to Ivanka during alleged affair
New York, New York - Adult film star Stormy Daniels alleges in her testimony for Donald Trump's ongoing hush money trial that the former president spoke about his wife Melania Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump during their past affair.
Daniels gave testimony that their lengthy conversation touched on Trump's wife Melania – with Trump saying "we actually don't even sleep in the same room" – as well as whether Daniels should go on Trump's hit show The Apprentice.
"He said I reminded him of his daughter because she's smart and blonde," Daniels added.
In testimony that was at times calm and at times uncertain, she said they saw each other the next day and met again at a function at Trump Tower in New York and in Los Angeles – but they did not have sex again.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, wore a black pantsuit as she answered questions in court, with prosecutors seeking to prove Trump covered up payments to her to hush up the alleged sexual encounter.
The former president and Republican 2024 candidate – wearing a blue suit and yellow tie – sat back in his chair, his head tilted, sometimes conferring with his lawyer.
Trump's son Eric looked on, shaking his head.
After a lunch break, Trump's attorney, Todd Blanche, asked Judge Juan Merchan to declare a mistrial, objecting to some of Daniels' testimony, particularly her claim that she was threatened in 2011 by a man in a Las Vegas parking garage who allegedly warned her not to talk about Trump.
Trump denied mistrial over Stormy Daniels testimony
"It's extremely prejudicial to insert safety concerns into a trial about business records," Blanche said.
Merchan denied the motion, saying, "I don't think we have reached a point where a mistrial is in order."
Trump is under a partial gag order that prohibits him from publicly attacking witnesses, the jury, or court staff.
Merchan has already fined him $10,000 for breaching the gag order and warned Trump he may face jail time for future violations.
In addition to the New York case, Trump has been indicted in Washington and Georgia on charges of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election he lost to Biden.
He also faces charges of illegally storing top-secret documents taken from the White House at his home in Florida and refusing to return them.
Cover photo: Collage: ETHAN MILLER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP