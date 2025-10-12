John Legend trolls Trump's Nobel Peace Prize ambitions: "Stop all this authoritarian dictator s***!"

Los Angeles, California - Singer John Legend just gave his personal take on whether President Donald Trump deserves to win a Nobel Peace Prize .

John Legend (r.) broke down the list of things he thinks President Donald Trump (l.) would have to change in order to win a Noble Peace Prize. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/johnlegend

In his latest Instagram post, the All of Me hitmaker made a list of changes he thinks Trump would need to make in order to receive the prestigious award.

Speaking directly to the camera, John acknowledged Trump's new peace deal in the Middle East between Israel and Gaza.

Regardless, the 12-time Grammy-winner argued that getting the prize would require the politician to "stop all this authoritarian dictator s***, all the fascist s***, all the inhumane s*** he's been trying to do."

John also slammed Trump's ongoing ICE raids throughout the US and suggested "a serious change in your governing philosophy."