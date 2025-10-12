John Legend trolls Trump's Nobel Peace Prize ambitions: "Stop all this authoritarian dictator s***!"
Los Angeles, California - Singer John Legend just gave his personal take on whether President Donald Trump deserves to win a Nobel Peace Prize.
In his latest Instagram post, the All of Me hitmaker made a list of changes he thinks Trump would need to make in order to receive the prestigious award.
Speaking directly to the camera, John acknowledged Trump's new peace deal in the Middle East between Israel and Gaza.
Regardless, the 12-time Grammy-winner argued that getting the prize would require the politician to "stop all this authoritarian dictator s***, all the fascist s***, all the inhumane s*** he's been trying to do."
John also slammed Trump's ongoing ICE raids throughout the US and suggested "a serious change in your governing philosophy."
John Legend says that Trump needs "positive reinforcement"
On Friday, Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado dedicated her award to Trump – who was passed over for the 2025 nomination – to thank him for his "decisive support" of her country's pro-democracy movement.
"I've learned that kids respond really well to positive reinforcement. Donald, we've tried negative reinforcement, impeachment, indictments, voting you out of office. So let's try positive now," the Green Light singer said.
"Let's promise that if you get it together, you change your awful behavior, you're gonna get that peace prize that you so, so badly desire. And I'll be so proud of you – so proud," he added.
Will Trump hit back at John's shade?
Cover photo: Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/johnlegend