Judge strikes down Trump's law firm punishments: "Playbook as old as Shakespeare"
Washington DC - A federal judge recently placed a permanent block on President Donald Trump's executive order targeting a law firm he "dislikes."
On Friday, US District Judge Beryl A. Howell issued a 102-page ruling, arguing the order is "unconstitutional retaliation and viewpoint discrimination, plain and simple."
"No American President has ever before issued executive orders like the one at issue in this lawsuit targeting a prominent law firm with adverse actions to be executed by all executive branch agencies but, in purpose and effect, this action draws from a playbook as old as Shakespeare, who penned the phrase: 'The first thing we do, let's kill all the lawyers,'" Howell wrote.
The judge went on to describe the order as a "cringeworthy twist" on Shakespeare's phrase, as it "takes the approach of 'Let's kill the lawyers I don't like,' sending the clear message: lawyers must stick to the party line, or else."
In a statement, Perkins Coie said they were "pleased" and "immensely grateful" for Judge Howell's ruling, as it "affirms core constitutional freedoms all Americans hold dear, including free speech, due process, and the right to select counsel without the fear of retribution."
President Donald Trump wages war against law firms
The ruling comes as Trump has been targeting multiple firms that were involved in previous litigations against him or have hired staff who have been critical of his policies.
In March, he issued several orders, one aimed specifically at Perkins Coie, which sought to cut government contracts with the firms, and block their staff from being able to access government buildings or get government jobs.
Perkins Coie is one of a few firms that have fought back, while many others have given in to his threats and offered pro bono work on his legal cases.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire