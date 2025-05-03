Judge strikes down Trump's law firm punishments: "Playbook as old as Shakespeare"

In a recent ruling, a federal judge permanently blocked President Donald Trump's executive order targeting the Perkins Coie law firm. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Friday, US District Judge Beryl A. Howell issued a 102-page ruling, arguing the order is "unconstitutional retaliation and viewpoint discrimination, plain and simple."

"No American President has ever before issued executive orders like the one at issue in this lawsuit targeting a prominent law firm with adverse actions to be executed by all executive branch agencies but, in purpose and effect, this action draws from a playbook as old as Shakespeare, who penned the phrase: 'The first thing we do, let's kill all the lawyers,'" Howell wrote.

The judge went on to describe the order as a "cringeworthy twist" on Shakespeare's phrase, as it "takes the approach of 'Let's kill the lawyers I don't like,' sending the clear message: lawyers must stick to the party line, or else."

In a statement, Perkins Coie said they were "pleased" and "immensely grateful" for Judge Howell's ruling, as it "affirms core constitutional freedoms all Americans hold dear, including free speech, due process, and the right to select counsel without the fear of retribution."