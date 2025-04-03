Trump gets law firm to agree to free legal work for White House after executive order threats

Washington DC - Another law firm has agreed to complete pro bono work for President Donald Trump's administration, as he continues to threatened legal firms involved in past investigations into him.

President Donald Trump has insisted that another legal firm completes pro bono work, as he continues to crack down on past opponents. © AFP/Brendan Smialowski

Trump announced in a press release on Truth Social that Milbank, a law firm based in Manhattan, will provide $100 million in pro bono legal services for cases supported by the US government.

Milbank also agreed to end any "DEI discrimination" and implement a merit-based system for internal hires, likely over fears that Trump might sign an executive order attacking the company.

Over recent weeks, Trump has attacked firms that were involved in previous investigations against him, or have hired staff who have been critical of his policies.

In response, at least three legal firms have taken the Trump administration to court, scoring temporary blocks on executive orders designed to damage their businesses.

Milbank had recently hired Obama-era acting solicitor general and frequent Trump critic Neal Katyal. Trump claimed that the firm will now include partners, "With diverse political ideologies" that "represent the full political spectrum, including Conservative ideals."

"The President continues to build an unrivaled network of Lawyers," the statement read, "Who will put a stop to Partisan Lawfare in America, and restore Liberty and Justice FOR ALL."