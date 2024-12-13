Kremlin reacts enthusiastically to Trump's stance on Ukraine firing US-supplied missiles

Moscow, Russia - The Kremlin on Friday praised US President-elect Donald Trump 's stark criticism of Ukraine's use of US-supplied weapons on Russian territory.

The Kremlin "fully" agreed with President-elect Donald Trump's criticism of Ukraine using US-supplied weapons to strike deep into Russian territory. © Collage: NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA & CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Trump said in a Time interview published Thursday that he disagreed "very vehemently" with Ukraine's use of American-supplied missiles to strike deep into Russian territory.

The comments were warmly welcomed by Moscow, which on Friday said it had launched a massive attack on Ukraine's power grid as a response to Kyiv striking an airfield with ATACMS missiles this week.

"The statement fully aligns with our position, with our view on the reasons for escalation. That impresses us. It is obvious that Trump understands exactly what is escalating the situation," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Trump had been scathing about the Biden administration's green light to Kyiv, saying: "I disagree very vehemently with sending missiles hundreds of miles into Russia. Why are we doing that? I think it's a foolish decision."

Moscow has repeatedly raged against the supply of Western arms to Ukraine and said the use of the weapons makes NATO countries direct participants in the nearly three-year conflict.

Trump claimed on the campaign trail that he could strike a deal to end the fighting in 24 hours, and speculation over a possible ceasefire is ramping up ahead of his inauguration in January.

But Russia said Friday that its "prerequisites" for holding peace talks with Ukraine had not yet been met.