Lara Trump floated to fill Marco Rubio's vacant senate seat

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's daughter-in-law Lara Trump is reportedly being considered to fill a Florida senate seat that will soon be vacant as the former president returns to the White House.

Donald Trump's MAGA allies are urging Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to appoint the president-elect's daughter-in-law Lara Trump (r.) to a vacant state senate seat. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been reportedly considering appointing Lara, among other candidates, to fill the state's senate seat after Trump announced that Senator Marco Rubio would be his Secretary of State.

On Wednesday, Lara told Fox News host Sean Hannity that she "would love to consider" filling the seat if she were asked.

Critics have argued that Lara – who is married to Trump's son Eric – has no notable experience to fill the role.

She faced similar criticisms earlier this year when Trump helped get her nominated as co-chair of the Republican National Committee, a role seemingly given to her strictly based on nepotism.

A handful of MAGA allies have expressed support for Lara filling the seat. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham told Hannity that he would be "over-the-top excited" for Lara to be chosen, as he believes Republicans "could not do better" than her.

In a recent interview with Axios, Alabama Senator Katie Britt said Lara would be a "tremendous pick" as she would be "a voice for hard-working families and another mom of school aged kids that understands what we're up against."