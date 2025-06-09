Latinas for Trump co-founder slams aggressive immigration agenda: "This is not what we voted for"
Miami, Florida - Florida State Senator and Latinas for Trump co-founder Ileana Garcia recently came out against President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration agenda.
In an X post on Saturday, Garcia, who is the daughter of Cuban refugees, shared a post from fellow Republican María Elvira Salazar regarding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents making arrests at immigration courts across their state.
Garcia said she has supported Trump "through thick and thin," but described the administration's recent efforts as "unacceptable and inhumane."
"This is not what we voted for," Garcia wrote. "I understand the importance of deporting criminal aliens, but what we are witnessing are arbitrary measures to hunt down people who are complying with their immigration hearings."
She went on to call out White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller – one of Trump's closest advisors and architect of the administration's immigration agenda – and claimed he was driven by a "desire to satisfy a self-fabricated deportation goal."
"This undermines the sense of fairness and justice that the American people value," she added.
In a statement to The Hill regarding Garcia's remarks, a White House spokesperson said that anyone deported by ICE "receives due process, and if they have pending asylum claims, they are adjudicated by USCIS prior to any removal."
The spokesperson also noted that Trump was the first Republican in 40 years to win Miami-Dade County in 2024, mainly in part to massive support from the Hispanic community, and stressed he is simply fulfilling promises he made on the campaign trail.
Ileana Garcia's deportation criticism stirs backlash online
As Garcia only allows a limited number of users to comment on her X posts, several critics have reshared her post, arguing that this is exactly what she and other MAGA loyalists voted for.
Throughout the 2024 presidential race, Trump vowed to launch a mass deportation effort specifically aimed at getting rid of Black and Brown immigrants, most of whom he claimed were "murderers and rapists."
He intentionally used charged language to demean these communities, repeatedly stating immigrants were "poisoning the blood of our country," and spreading debunked conspiracy theories that Haitian immigrants in Ohio were eating people's pets.
In an interview prior to his election win, Garcia explained she was inspired to start Latinas for Trump because Trump was "all about expressing the importance of freedom" and that she wanted to bring antagonized MAGA supporters "out of the woodwork."
Cover photo: Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & IMAGO / Imagn Images