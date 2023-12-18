Trump takes anti-immigrant rhetoric to new extremes during Nevada speech

Reno, Nevada - During a speech over the weekend, Donald Trump laid out his ominous plans to deal with immigration and the southern border if he wins re-election in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump touted his extreme anti-immigration policies at a rally in Reno, Nevada on Sunday. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The former president hit the stage at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on Sunday night, where he once again touted his extreme plans for immigrants if he successfully wins re-election.

"Given the unprecedented millions of Biden illegal aliens who are invading our country," Trump told the crowd, "it is only commonsense that when I'm re-elected we will begin... the largest deportation operation in American history."

Trump vowed that on day one of his return to the White House, he will "terminate every open border policy of the Biden administration" and "invoke the Alien Enemies Act" which he says will "[end] the scourge of illegal alien gang violence once and for all."

"I will shift massive portions of federal law enforcement to immigration enforcement, including parts of the DEA, ATF, FBI and DHS," he continued. "And I will make clear that we must use any and all resources needed to stop the invasion of our country, including moving thousands of troops currently stationed overseas in countries that don’t like us."

"They laugh at our current president," he added. "They think he's a fool, and we shouldn't be there. We have to protect our own borders first."