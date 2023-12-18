Trump takes anti-immigrant rhetoric to new extremes during Nevada speech
Reno, Nevada - During a speech over the weekend, Donald Trump laid out his ominous plans to deal with immigration and the southern border if he wins re-election in 2024.
The former president hit the stage at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on Sunday night, where he once again touted his extreme plans for immigrants if he successfully wins re-election.
"Given the unprecedented millions of Biden illegal aliens who are invading our country," Trump told the crowd, "it is only commonsense that when I'm re-elected we will begin... the largest deportation operation in American history."
Trump vowed that on day one of his return to the White House, he will "terminate every open border policy of the Biden administration" and "invoke the Alien Enemies Act" which he says will "[end] the scourge of illegal alien gang violence once and for all."
"I will shift massive portions of federal law enforcement to immigration enforcement, including parts of the DEA, ATF, FBI and DHS," he continued. "And I will make clear that we must use any and all resources needed to stop the invasion of our country, including moving thousands of troops currently stationed overseas in countries that don’t like us."
"They laugh at our current president," he added. "They think he's a fool, and we shouldn't be there. We have to protect our own borders first."
Donald Trump's violent language draws dark comparisons
Trump's remarks come after he came under heavy fire for comments he made on Saturday during a rally in New Hampshire, where he told his MAGA supporters that "immigration is poisoning the blood of our country," He also went on to share the statement again in a Truth Social post later that night, adding that "they're coming from prisons, from mental institutions."
The phrase, which Trump has begun repeating in recent months, has been criticized as being racist, White supremacist rhetoric. Some have even compared it to the rhetoric of Adolf Hitler, who used the term "blood poisoning" in his book Mein Kampf.
Despite this, Trump seems to be ramping up his harsh stances on border control and immigration as they have again become leading issues for the Republican Party going into 2024.
His extreme immigration stance also extends beyond those coming in from the southern border, as he has also promised to institute "ideological screenings" from those coming into the US from Muslim majority countries back in October.
Trump spent much of the rest of his speech in Nevada criticizing Joe Biden, who he described as "a low IQ individual," while also blaming the president for his own mounting legal woes.
"Never forget – our enemies want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom," he tells the crowd, which erupts with applause.
"And in the end," he added, "they are not after me, they're after you, and I just happened to be standing in their way."
Cover photo: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP