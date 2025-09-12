Leaked emails reveal Epstein removed Trump from mysterious list of names

Washington DC - A trove of leaked emails from infamous sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein reveals he sought to have President Donald Trump 's name removed from a mysterious list for unknown reasons.

A recent report discovered that Jeffrey Epstein (l.) ordered his co-conspirator to remove Donald Trump's name from a mysterious list of his powerful friends. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & SAUL LOEB / AFP

On Thursday, Bloomberg published a stunning report after the outlet obtained over 18,000 messages from Epstein's personal Yahoo email account, where Trump's name was mentioned three times.

In one particular email sent to Epstein on September 14, 2006, Ghislaine Maxwell – the financier's co-conspirator who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence – attached a list of 51 politicians and powerful people, and instructed her boss to "Plse review list and add or remove peeps."

Epstein sent back a two-word response: "Remove Trump."

While the purpose of the list could not be determined, the exchange came two months after Epstein was arrested in Florida on prostitution and trafficking charges, which he ultimately evaded by signing a controversial non-prosecution agreement in 2007.

Another email sent on August 23, 2007, cryptically mentions the future president, with Maxwell telling Epstein, "You have to assume they went to donald trump."

While she appears to be referencing the Florida trial, it's unclear whom she meant by "they."

In recent months, Trump has been receiving heavy backlash for refusing to fulfill his promise to release the Epstein files to the public. He has also faced accusations of being listed in the files, as he and Epstein were close friends for decades.