Leaked emails reveal Epstein removed Trump from mysterious list of names
Washington DC - A trove of leaked emails from infamous sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein reveals he sought to have President Donald Trump's name removed from a mysterious list for unknown reasons.
On Thursday, Bloomberg published a stunning report after the outlet obtained over 18,000 messages from Epstein's personal Yahoo email account, where Trump's name was mentioned three times.
In one particular email sent to Epstein on September 14, 2006, Ghislaine Maxwell – the financier's co-conspirator who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence – attached a list of 51 politicians and powerful people, and instructed her boss to "Plse review list and add or remove peeps."
Epstein sent back a two-word response: "Remove Trump."
While the purpose of the list could not be determined, the exchange came two months after Epstein was arrested in Florida on prostitution and trafficking charges, which he ultimately evaded by signing a controversial non-prosecution agreement in 2007.
Another email sent on August 23, 2007, cryptically mentions the future president, with Maxwell telling Epstein, "You have to assume they went to donald trump."
While she appears to be referencing the Florida trial, it's unclear whom she meant by "they."
In recent months, Trump has been receiving heavy backlash for refusing to fulfill his promise to release the Epstein files to the public. He has also faced accusations of being listed in the files, as he and Epstein were close friends for decades.
White House responds to latest Epstein bombshell
Trump has desperately tried to clear his name of any wrongdoing. In August, Maxwell did an interview with the Justice Department, during which she said – under oath – that she "never witnessed the president in any inappropriate setting in any way." She also insisted that her and Epstein's alleged crimes were blown out of proportion.
But the collection of leaked emails appears to show that Maxwell has lied under oath, as they reveal the lengths at which she worked with Epstein in attempting to silence victims while he was being convicted.
In a statement responding to the Bloomberg report, the White House said, "This is just more stupid, fake news playing into the hands of the Democrat Hoax trying to link President Trump and Epstein."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & SAUL LOEB / AFP