Trump snaps at journalist asking about Epstein report: "Are people still talking about this guy?"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump shamed a reporter for daring to ask his team about the final report on notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During a recent press conference, President Donald Trump snapped at a reporter for asking questions about the DOJ's final report on Jeffrey Epstein. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the administration held a cabinet meeting at the White House to discuss the deadly flooding that has recently devastated the state of Texas.

At one point, a reporter asked Attorney General Pam Bondi about the Epstein report shared by the Department of Justice and the FBI on Monday, which found that Epstein did not blackmail prominent figures and did not keep a "client list."

The subject clearly made Trump agitated, as he jumped in to shame the reporter as Bondi was preparing to respond.

"Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy's been talked about for years. You're asking – we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things. And are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable," Trump said.

"I can't believe you're asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, where we're having some of the greatest success and also tragedy, with what happened in Texas," he added.