Trump snaps at journalist asking about Epstein report: "Are people still talking about this guy?"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump shamed a reporter for daring to ask his team about the final report on notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
On Tuesday, the administration held a cabinet meeting at the White House to discuss the deadly flooding that has recently devastated the state of Texas.
At one point, a reporter asked Attorney General Pam Bondi about the Epstein report shared by the Department of Justice and the FBI on Monday, which found that Epstein did not blackmail prominent figures and did not keep a "client list."
The subject clearly made Trump agitated, as he jumped in to shame the reporter as Bondi was preparing to respond.
"Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy's been talked about for years. You're asking – we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things. And are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable," Trump said.
"I can't believe you're asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, where we're having some of the greatest success and also tragedy, with what happened in Texas," he added.
Donald Trump fails to deliver on his Epstein promise
Epstein was a wealthy businessman with connections to some of the world's most powerful people, but in 2019, he was federally charged with running a sex trafficking operation involving underage girls.
A year later, he died in prison under suspicious circumstances, though his death was deemed a suicide – a ruling the DOJ corroborated in its latest report.
Trump's reaction during the cabinet meeting was a stark contrast to how he spoke on the matter leading up to the 2024 election and immediately after his victory.
He and his team repeatedly vowed to release details to the public about those involved in Epstein's crimes through the supposed files and answer questions surrounding his death.
Some critics argue the DOJ's final report may be a cover-up to bury Trump's connections to Epstein, as the two were reported to be close friends at one point.
