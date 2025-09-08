Democrats publish Trump's birthday note to Epstein – after president claimed it didn't exist

Washington DC - A lewd note allegedly from Donald Trump wishing late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein happy birthday in 2003 – and alluding to their "wonderful secret" – was released Monday by Democratic lawmakers, after the US president denied it existed.

Donald Trump's (r.) birthday letter to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been published. © Collage: IMAGO / NurPhoto & SAUL LOEB / AFP

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, which is probing the handling of a criminal investigation into the disgraced financier, published the letter on social media after it was delivered by Epstein's estate.

The note is situated on the sketched outline of a nude woman, and was allegedly part of a book compiled of letters from Epstein's friends by his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, for the financier's fiftieth birthday.

The note is comprised of a short dialogue between "Donald" and "Jeffrey."

"A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret," the note ends, followed by Trump's signature, which takes the place of pubic hair on the nude outline.

Trump, a longtime friend of Epstein, denies any wrongdoing and sued the Wall Street Journal for $10 billion after it originally reported the existence of the letter, insisting that he had never sent it.

Epstein, a wealthy financier with high-level connections around the world, was found dead in his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for alleged sex trafficking of underage girls recruited to provide him with sexual massages.