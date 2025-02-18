MAGA Republicans introduce bill to make Trump's birthday a national holiday

Washington DC - Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has called for June 14, President Donald Trump 's birthday and Flag Day, to be declared a national holiday.

In new legislation introduced in Congress, Tenney calls for recognizing "Trump's Birthday and Flag Day" as a federal holiday – to thank the president for being "the founder of America's Golden Age."

June 14 coincides with "Flag Day," a tradition established in 1777 when the Continental Congress approved the original design for the American flag.

In a press release put out by Tenney's office, she was quoted in a long and rambling statement praising Trump in glowing language.

"No modern president has been more pivotal for our country than Donald J. Trump," Tenney claimed. "As both our 45th and 47th President, he is the most consequential President in modern American history, leading our country at a time of great international and domestic turmoil."

"From brokering the historic Abraham Accords to championing the largest tax relief package in American history, his impact on the nation is undeniable," she gushed.

Tenney then goes on to compare Trump to the country's first president, George Washington, whose birthday is also a federal holiday.

The congresswoman takes a brief break from frothing over Trump to mention Flag Day, saying, "We should create a new federal holiday honoring the American Flag and all that it represents."