Man arrested after posting threats against Trump: "Bullets please"

West Palm Beach, Florida - A Florida man is facing serious criminal charges after he shared multiple social media posts calling for the assassination of President Donald Trump .

During a press conference on Saturday, West Palm Beach Police Chief Tony Araujo announced that Shannon Depararro Atkins (49) had been arrested during a traffic stop on Friday, during which police found three bags of white powder that was later confirmed to be cocaine.

According to Palm Beach Daily News, the arrest was in relation to an investigation after a Florida resident sent a tip to the FBI's National Threat Operation Center regarding "violent posts" Atkins made relating to the president.

In one post regarding Trump's recent inauguration, Atkins wrote, "Bullets please. Please Jesus! Save America."

In response to another user sharing a meme that showed a photo of Trump, Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, and Martin Luther King, along with the caption "All stood up to Democrats, all were shot," Atkins responded, "Unfortunately one is still alive."

In another post, Atkins lamented, "I've been banned from 'X,' because I said I hope and pray someone kills him. We haven't had an assassination in years."

Atkins, who admitted to sharing the post, is currently being held at Palm Beach County Jail and faces a felony charge for cocaine possession and a second-degree felony charge of written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.