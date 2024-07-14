Trump assassination attempt: How it happened, who was killed, and what we know about the suspect

Butler, Pennsylvania - Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at a campaign rally Saturday, leaving the FBI hunting for information about how a gunman managed to attack a former US president.

Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. © Rebecca DROKE / AFP

Dressed in a white shirt, dark blazer and bright red MAGA cap, Trump was railing against illegal immigration when shots rang out at 6:08 PM ET.

"Take a look at what happened..." he said, his words cut off by four shots in quick succession.

Trump grabbed his right ear as repeated shouts of "Get down!" were heard, before a fifth and sixth shot.

The former president crouched down behind the lectern as Secret Service agents moved in around him. Screams were heard in the crowd.

Within four seconds, further shots were fired, prompting more supporters to get down while additional agents rush to the stage.

Seventeen seconds after the first shots, a final pop was heard and a woman screamed.

Three heavily-armed members of the security forces moved onto the stage 22 seconds after the shooting started.

Secret Service agents swiftly shared instructions – such as "we're clear" and "let's move" – before they lifted a disheveled Trump.

Visible once more around one minute after the gunfire started, Trump said, "Let me get my shoes" as the agents formed a ring around him.

It's another 13 seconds until Trump pumped his fist to the crowd, who responded with cheers and chants of "USA!".

Immediately before disappearing into an SUV and just two minutes after the assassination attempt started, Trump raised his fist once more and turned briefly towards the crowd.



As the car pulled away, heavily-armed security forces dressed in khaki fatigues moved onto the scene.