Mark Robinson enlists Trump attorney as he seeks to bring legal action against CNN

Raleigh, North Carolina - Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson is getting help from an attorney of Donald Trump 's as he seeks to bring legal action in response to recent report that may have sunk his campaign.

North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson (r.) has hired an attorney for Donald Trump to help him investigate claims CNN recently made about him. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & Peter Zay / AFP

On Tuesday, Robinson shared a statement on X, announcing that he has hired Binnall Law Group to help "lead the efforts to investigate the outrageous lies from CNN's latest smear" on him.

The move comes in response to a recent story from the network, which revealed inflammatory comments Robinson shared on the message boards of a porn website several years ago, including him describing himself as a "Black Nazi."

In his statement, Robinson called the claims "salacious lies" and said he is "confident" the group will help him "hold CNN accountable," as the story may have ruined his chances of defeating Democrat Josh Stein.

Jesse Binnall, the group's founder and a longtime lawyer for Trump, said he and his team are "looking forward to getting to the bottom of CNN's claims, and we will bring all our resources to bear in getting the facts."