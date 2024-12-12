Meta donates to Trump's Inaugural Fund as Zuckerberg tries to bury the hatchet

Menlo Park, California - Meta – the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram – recently donated a large sum of money to President-elect Donald Trump 's Inauguration fund, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeks to mend fences.

Meta recently donated to President-elect Donald Trump's Inauguration fund as the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg (l.) seeks to fix their strained relationship. © Collage: STR / JIJI Press / AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Silicon Valley company confirmed that they had donated $1 million to the fund, but did not give any reason as to why.

Donations to Inaugural funds – which do not have any contribution restrictions – have been used over the years by the wealthy to curry the favor of incoming administrations.

The effort comes after Zuckerberg joined Trump for dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate last month, where he met members of the incoming president's administration.

Trump's deputy chief of staff for policy, Stephen Miller, later told Fox News that Zuckerberg had "made clear that he wants to support the national renewal of America under President Trump's leadership."

The two powerful men have had a strained relationship over the years – with Facebook being among the social media networks that banned Trump following the January 6 Capitol riots – but Zuckerberg seems keen on turning it around.