Mark Zuckerberg has dinner with Trump and reportedly promises backing

Palm Beach, Florida - Mark Zuckerberg joined Donald Trump for dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate Wednesday, with an advisor to the president-elect saying the tech billionaire "wants to support the national renewal of America."

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (l.) had dinner with President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, reportedly promising to "support" the new administration. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jim WATSON / AFP

The 40-year-old chief executive of Meta – which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp – has been carefully trying to mend ties with Trump.

Both men have had a strained relationship over the years, with Facebook being among social media networks that banned Trump after the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

But on Wednesday, a Meta spokesperson said: "Mark was grateful for the invitation to join President Trump for dinner and the opportunity to meet with members of his team about the incoming Administration."

In a statement, the spokesperson added that it was an important time for the future of American innovation.

It was not immediately clear if far-right billionaire Elon Musk, a close Trump ally who previously challenged Zuckerberg to a cage match fight, also attended the dinner, though he has frequently been present at Mar-a-Lago since the election.