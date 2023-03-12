Mike Pence takes a rare swipe at Donald Trump in strong January 6 remarks

Washington DC - Former Vice president Mike Pence took a rare shot at the man in whose administration he served, saying Donald Trump will be held accountable by history for his role in the Capitol attack.

Speaking on Saturday at the annual dinner event hosted by the Gridiron journalists' club, Pence didn't hold back when it came to his former boss' actions before, during, and after January 6.

"President Trump was wrong. I had no right to overturn the election and his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day," the ex-Indiana governor said in his address, per CNN. "And I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable."

Touching on the recent attempts by far-right Fox News host Tucker Carlson to rewrite the history of the day's events, which featured rioting Trump supporters calling for Pence to be hanged, the 63-year-old was clear on where he stood.

"Tourists don’t injure 140 police officers by sightseeing," he insisted. "Tourists don’t break down doors to get to the Speaker of the House or voice threats against public officials."

"Make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace, and it mocks decency to portray it in any other way."

Pence also distanced himself from efforts to minimize the impact of the attack on Capitol Police officers: "For as long as I live, I will never, ever diminish the injuries sustained, the lives lost, or the heroism of law enforcement on that tragic day."