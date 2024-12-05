Morning Joe hosts deny being afraid of Trump and fire back at "kissing the ring" claims in length rant

Jupiter, Florida - The hosts of the MSNBC show Morning Joe fired back with a lengthy rant after a journalist implied that they were afraid of president-elect Donald Trump .

On Wednesday, co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski invited political commentator David Frum to discuss Trump nominating Fox News host Pete Hegseth as his secretary of defense.

At one point, Frum made a joke about Hegseth's alleged drinking problems, stating, "If you're too drunk for Fox News, you're very, very drunk indeed."

For some reason, the joke didn't go over well with the show's producers, and Brzezinski issued a bizarre on-air apology, arguing the joke was "a little too flippant."

Frum went on to publish an article with The Atlantic later that day, suggesting that fear of Trump may have led to the apology.

"It is a very ominous thing if our leading forums for discussion of public affairs are already feeling the chill of intimidation and responding with efforts to appease," Frum wrote.

On Thursday morning's episode, the hosts addressed Frum's follow-up, with Scarborough describing it as an "outrageously stupid, immature" article "that lied time and time again."

He went on to repeatedly insist that he is "not fearful of leadership," adding, "I'll do my show the way I want to do my show!"