Trump meets with backtracking MSNBC Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski

Jupiter, Florida - Donald Trump recently held a private meeting with two of his biggest media critics, who now claim they want to fix their fraught relationship with the president-elect.

The hosts of the MSNBC show Morning Joe recently met with Donald Trump (r.) in an attempt to fix their fraught relationship with the president-elect. © Collage: Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Monday's episode of their popular MSNBC show Morning Joe, hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski revealed that they met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Friday, speaking with him for the first time since March 2020.

"For those asking why we would speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, I would ask back: Why wouldn't we?" Brzezinski said.

"it's time to do something different, and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump, but talking with him."

Brzezinski described Trump in the meeting as "cheerful," "upbeat," and "interested in finding common ground with Democrats."

Both hosts went on to insist that they will continue to be critical of him, and vowed to never "defend or normalize" him.

Trump also had very positive things to say about the meeting, telling Fox News that he "very much appreciated" it and plans to hold similar meetings, even with outlets and journalists that "have been extremely hostile" to him.

"If not treated fairly, however, that will end," Trump added. "The media is very important to the long-term success of the United States of America."