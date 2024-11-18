Trump meets with backtracking MSNBC Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski
Jupiter, Florida - Donald Trump recently held a private meeting with two of his biggest media critics, who now claim they want to fix their fraught relationship with the president-elect.
On Monday's episode of their popular MSNBC show Morning Joe, hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski revealed that they met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Friday, speaking with him for the first time since March 2020.
"For those asking why we would speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, I would ask back: Why wouldn't we?" Brzezinski said.
"it's time to do something different, and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump, but talking with him."
Brzezinski described Trump in the meeting as "cheerful," "upbeat," and "interested in finding common ground with Democrats."
Both hosts went on to insist that they will continue to be critical of him, and vowed to never "defend or normalize" him.
Trump also had very positive things to say about the meeting, telling Fox News that he "very much appreciated" it and plans to hold similar meetings, even with outlets and journalists that "have been extremely hostile" to him.
"If not treated fairly, however, that will end," Trump added. "The media is very important to the long-term success of the United States of America."
The internet reacts to Morning Joe's U-turn on Trump
Scarborough and Brzezinski's decision to move themselves closer to Trump has been met with heavy skepticism, as the two – who are also married – have become prominent critics of Trump in recent years.
Throughout the 2024 presidential race, the two were highly critical of the former president, with Scarborough on multiple occasions likening him to Adolf Hitler.
Trump has also regularly used social media and his campaign rallies to insult both hosts.
Reactions to the meeting have been mixed on social media.
MAGA fans appear to be dissatisfied with it, as Trump has made his hatred of the "Fake News" so prominent during his time in politics.
Many have also mocked the Morning Joe hosts for backing down from their previous stance on Trump, with some attributing the backtracking behavior to a fall in ratings.
Critics on the left believe that this is the start of the hosts actively working to "normalize" Trump, as they did during his 2016 presidential run.
Cover photo: Collage: Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP