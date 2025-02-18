NYU College Republicans ditch top member in favor of Barron Trump
New York, New York - After its leader resigned over a comment to Vanity Fair, the College Republicans of America (CRA) at New York University (NYU) have invited President Donald Trump's son, Barron, to join the organization.
The CRA parted with its president, Kaya Walker, after she gave an interview with Vanity Fair for a piece on Barron's life at NYU.
"He's sort of like an oddity on campus," she told Vanity Fair while discussing the freshman's alleged aloofness. "He goes to class, he goes home."
The seemingly innocuous comment caused outrage in the halls of NYU, as the College Republicans – who tout themselves on free speech absolutism – said that her comments were "inappropriate."
In a press release, the CRA said that Walker's comment "does not align with the values and principles upheld by our organization" and announced her resignation from the role of president.
They then announced the intention to have a "smooth transition" of leadership and to intensify their focus on promoting "the ideals of the Republican Party and conservative movement in a manner that reflects honorably upon our organization and its mission."
NYU College Republicans president resigns over Barron Trump comments
After criticizing their ex-president for the comment in Vanity Fair, the CRA's new president, Will Donahue, extended an invitation for Barron to join the organization.
"Barron Trump represents the future of the conservative movement, and we would be honored to have him join College Republicans of America," Donahue was cited as saying in the statement.
"Strong leadership is built on resilience, courage, and the humility to rise above petty hostility – qualities that Barron has already demonstrated. We invite Barron to join us in shaping the future of our party."
Cover photo: AFP/Angela Weiss