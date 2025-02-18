NYU College Republicans ditch top member in favor of Barron Trump

New York, New York - After its leader resigned over a comment to Vanity Fair, the College Republicans of America (CRA) at New York University (NYU) have invited President Donald Trump 's son, Barron , to join the organization.

The CRA parted with its president, Kaya Walker, after she gave an interview with Vanity Fair for a piece on Barron's life at NYU.

"He's sort of like an oddity on campus," she told Vanity Fair while discussing the freshman's alleged aloofness. "He goes to class, he goes home."

The seemingly innocuous comment caused outrage in the halls of NYU, as the College Republicans – who tout themselves on free speech absolutism – said that her comments were "inappropriate."

In a press release, the CRA said that Walker's comment "does not align with the values and principles upheld by our organization" and announced her resignation from the role of president.

They then announced the intention to have a "smooth transition" of leadership and to intensify their focus on promoting "the ideals of the Republican Party and conservative movement in a manner that reflects honorably upon our organization and its mission."