Barron Trump's NYU classmates dish on his life on campus – and video game habit

New York, New York - President-elect Donald Trump 's youngest son Barron recently started his first semester at New York University, and word around the Big Apple is that he doesn't get out very much.

Barron Trump, the son of president-elect Donald Trump, has been reportedly spending much of his time as a freshman in college playing video games. © Collage: IMAGO / SOPA Images & Wirestock, & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Forget partying and girls – Barron's got his own agenda for college.

According to TMZ, several of Barron's classmates revealed he barely spends much time on campus, with one stating, "He hardly exists."

The 18-year-old is typically transported around in an SUV by his Secret Service detail, and when he does attend his economics class, he usually sits in the back, surrounded by agents.

Barron has been trying to bridge that divide by asking his classmates for their Discord usernames and gamertags so he can play video games with them.

Since Trump's election win, MAGA fans have been trying to get the lowdown on what NYU life has been like for Barron, and more details about him personally now that he is an adult.

The incoming first son is reportedly a huge fan of the soccer game FC25 – formerly known as FIFA – and some of his high school friends told The Daily Mail that he was a big fan of the game Clash of Clans.