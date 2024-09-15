Ohio governor calls pet-eating conspiracy "garbage" as Trump plans visit to Springfield
Columbus, Ohio - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently criticized Donald Trump and JD Vance as the two continue to push unfounded conspiracy theories about immigrants in his state.
On Sunday, DeWine did an interview with ABC News, where he was asked about the politicians' claims that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating peoples' pets.
"This is a piece of garbage that is simply not true," DeWine stated, adding, "There's no evidence of this at all."
DeWine went on to admit that there are "challenges" to acclimating to the large number of immigrants now living in the city, but he emphasized that the Haitian community is there legally and "ready to work."
"These are positive influences on our community in Springfield," he explained. "Any comment about that otherwise, I think, is hurtful."
The governor also claimed that their rhetoric has resulted in "hate groups coming into Springfield," and he has seen literature from the Ku Klux Klan being passed around the community.
Though the mayor of Springfield and other officials have debunked the claims, Trump and Vance have insisted on pushing them anyway.
Several Republicans have expressed concern about their strategy, but Trump and his closest MAGA allies are so confident in it that they're taking their fight directly to Springfield.
Donald Trump and his allies are heading to Springfield
According to NBC News, Trump and his presidential campaign are planning to visit Springfield soon, but specifics have yet to be publicly announced.
In a post shared to X on Saturday, Trump's controversial ally Laura Loomer posed the idea that MAGA Republican Vivek Ramaswamy should hold a "pet friendly" town hall in Springfield – with Vance and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as guests – "to talk about how bad it is for public health for migrants to be killing pets and destroying the local community."
A few hours after her post, Ramaswamy announced that he would indeed be holding a town hall in the city on Thursday, September 19, but did not mention whether he planned to bring any guests.
Ramaswamy claimed the event's purpose is "not to stoke more controversy, but to have open and honest dialogue about mass migration."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & MANDEL NGAN / AFP