Ohio governor calls pet-eating conspiracy "garbage" as Trump plans visit to Springfield

Columbus, Ohio - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently criticized Donald Trump and JD Vance as the two continue to push unfounded conspiracy theories about immigrants in his state.

Governor Mike DeWine recently described Donald Trump's claims about immigrants eating pets as "garbage," as the presidential nominee plans a trip to Ohio. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Sunday, DeWine did an interview with ABC News, where he was asked about the politicians' claims that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating peoples' pets.

"This is a piece of garbage that is simply not true," DeWine stated, adding, "There's no evidence of this at all."

DeWine went on to admit that there are "challenges" to acclimating to the large number of immigrants now living in the city, but he emphasized that the Haitian community is there legally and "ready to work."

"These are positive influences on our community in Springfield," he explained. "Any comment about that otherwise, I think, is hurtful."

The governor also claimed that their rhetoric has resulted in "hate groups coming into Springfield," and he has seen literature from the Ku Klux Klan being passed around the community.

Though the mayor of Springfield and other officials have debunked the claims, Trump and Vance have insisted on pushing them anyway.

Several Republicans have expressed concern about their strategy, but Trump and his closest MAGA allies are so confident in it that they're taking their fight directly to Springfield.

