Polls reveal what Americans think of Trump in wake of Charlie Kirk assassination
Glendale, Arizona - President Donald Trump has been going out of his way to control the narrative surrounding the death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, but are his tactics actually resonating with the American people?
After Kirk was fatally shot during a college event on September 10, new polls have reported notable drops in support for the president.
A YouGov/Economist poll – which surveyed 1,567 US voters from September 12 to 15 – found that Trump's approval had reached a new second-term low, with 57% disapproving of his performance as 39% approved, leaving him with a net of -18.
A number of other polls conducted in the days following Kirk's death pinned the president with a growing net disapproval rating.
A Washington Post/ Ipsos poll reported a net of -13, while a poll from the American Research Group and another from AP-NORC both resulted in a net of -21.
Some of these polls and others have found that Trump's actions have not moved the needle much with Republican voters.
An Atlas Intel poll found that Trump's support among Republicans remained at 92%, while the YouGov/Economist poll found Republican support rising by 4 points since Kirk's death.
An RMG Research poll, however, found Trump's approval grew from +2 to +4 points, along with the Atlas Intel poll, which similarly found him jumping from -11 to -5.
Trump targets "radical left" after Kirk's murder
Immediately after Kirk's assassination, Trump and his MAGA allies pushed unfounded claims that the shooter was driven by leftist ideologies and blamed Democratic rhetoric for a rise in political violence seen across the country.
He has since sought to make Kirk into a political and religious martyr, recently holding a massive memorial event in Arizona, where Kirk was honored for his faith, support of free speech, and conservative activism.
But critics have been far less receptive to Trump's moves, with many arguing that while political violence is always wrong, Kirk should not be perceived as a hero.
The late activist was a contentious figure to many, as he often used his platform to push conspiracy theories and divisive hate speech that demeaned marginalized communities.
Nonetheless, Trump and his allies have used the loss of Kirk as an excuse to put more pressure on his administration to go after his political opponents and critics, and anyone who disparages Kirk's name.
Cover photo: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP