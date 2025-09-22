Trump claims babies are being given "horse" vaccines ahead of autism announcement
Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently pushed a wild new conspiracy theory about vaccines ahead of his major medical announcement regarding autism.
While speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump argued that vaccines "can be great," but some medical experts "put the wrong stuff in them."
"Children get these massive vaccines like you'd give to a horse... like you'd give to a horse," Trump claimed.
"And I've said for a long time, I mean, this is no secret – spread them out over five years. Get five shots, small ones," the president suggested.
"You ever see what they get?" he continued. "I mean, for a little baby to be injected with that much fluid, even beyond the actual ingredients, they have sometimes 80 different vaccines in them. It's crazy!"
The president's remarks come after it was reported that Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would soon release a study claiming to have discovered a link between pregnant women taking Acetaminophen – the active ingredient in Tylenol – and rising rates of autism.
Trump is now scheduled to give a press conference on Monday at 4 PM ET, during which he will reportedly announce Kennedy's findings.
While speaking at a memorial event honoring the late Charlie Kirk earlier on Sunday, Trump teased that RFK Jr. had "found an answer to autism," and that Monday would mark "one of the biggest announcements really, medically, I think in the history of our country."
Trump and RFK Jr. lean into anti-vaccine conspiracy theories
In recent years, rates of autism in the US have rapidly risen. In a 2022 study, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that 1 in every 31 children was diagnosed with autism by age 8.
Kennedy, who was a prominent anti-vaccine advocate prior to being appointed to head HHS, has long pushed debunked conspiracy theories about autism – often blaming the rise in diagnoses on vaccinations.
Back in April, he vowed to release a report by September that would reveal the causes of what he calls the "autism epidemic," using what he and Trump refer to as "gold-standard science."
His recent claims about Tylenol have received significant pushback, as countless studies have not found any link to support his theory, and medical experts have argued that pushing the baseless claim could cause detrimental confusion for pregnant patients.
In a statement to NBC News, Kenvue, the company that makes Tylenol, noted that "over a decade of rigorous research, endorsed by leading medical professionals and global health regulators, confirms there is no credible evidence linking acetaminophen to autism."
