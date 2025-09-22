Trump claims babies are being given "horse" vaccines ahead of autism announcement

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently pushed a wild new conspiracy theory about vaccines ahead of his major medical announcement regarding autism.

While recently speaking to reporters, President Donald Trump claimed that babies are being injected with vaccines that "you'd give to a horse." © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

While speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump argued that vaccines "can be great," but some medical experts "put the wrong stuff in them."

"Children get these massive vaccines like you'd give to a horse... like you'd give to a horse," Trump claimed.

"And I've said for a long time, I mean, this is no secret – spread them out over five years. Get five shots, small ones," the president suggested.

"You ever see what they get?" he continued. "I mean, for a little baby to be injected with that much fluid, even beyond the actual ingredients, they have sometimes 80 different vaccines in them. It's crazy!"

The president's remarks come after it was reported that Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would soon release a study claiming to have discovered a link between pregnant women taking Acetaminophen – the active ingredient in Tylenol – and rising rates of autism.

Trump is now scheduled to give a press conference on Monday at 4 PM ET, during which he will reportedly announce Kennedy's findings.

While speaking at a memorial event honoring the late Charlie Kirk earlier on Sunday, Trump teased that RFK Jr. had "found an answer to autism," and that Monday would mark "one of the biggest announcements really, medically, I think in the history of our country."