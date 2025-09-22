Trump eyes political revenge with alarming call to DOJ: "Focus on everybody"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently called on his Attorney General Pam Bondi to ramp up efforts to get legal retribution on a handful of his Democratic political opponents.
While speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump was asked who Bondi should "focus on as far as bringing accountability," to which the president responded, "Everybody... focus on everybody."
"There are a lot of crooked people that were here before me," Trump continued. "You had people that almost destroyed our country. If I didn't win this election, our country would be destroyed. We wouldn't have a country right now."
The question came a day after Trump shared a Truth Social post addressed to Bondi, ordering her to take legal action against former FBI Director James Comey, Democratic Senator Adam Schiff, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, all of whom have brought legal cases against him in the past.
"They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!" Trump wrote.
Last week, Trump ordered Erik Siebert, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to prosecute Comey and James.
After Siebert refused to prosecute either due to insufficient evidence, he resigned from his position amid reports that Trump was considering firing him in retaliation.
Donald Trump ramps up pressure on the left
Throughout his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly threatened to seek retribution against Democrats who have brought legal cases against him and media outlets that publish negative reporting about him.
But in recent days, Trump has been using the fatal shooting of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk to push that agenda further.
He insisted the shooter was influenced by leftist ideologies, despite no current evidence of that being the case, and argued that the "radical left" is tearing the country apart by committing acts of political violence.
During a recent memorial event for Kirk, Trump claimed that the late activist "did not hate his opponents" – but he disagreed with that notion.
"I hate my opponent, and I don't want the best for them," Trump said. "I'm sorry."
On Sunday, after claiming he fired Siebert, Trump quickly filled the vacancy with his former personal attorney and MAGA loyalist Lindsey Halligan, who is expected to follow his bidding with little pushback.
Cover photo: JIM WATSON / AFP