Trump eyes political revenge with alarming call to DOJ: "Focus on everybody"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently called on his Attorney General Pam Bondi to ramp up efforts to get legal retribution on a handful of his Democratic political opponents.

President Donald Trump urged Attorney General Pam Bondi (r.) to go after his political enemies after his recent attempt to prosecute Democrats failed. © JIM WATSON / AFP

While speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump was asked who Bondi should "focus on as far as bringing accountability," to which the president responded, "Everybody... focus on everybody."

"There are a lot of crooked people that were here before me," Trump continued. "You had people that almost destroyed our country. If I didn't win this election, our country would be destroyed. We wouldn't have a country right now."

The question came a day after Trump shared a Truth Social post addressed to Bondi, ordering her to take legal action against former FBI Director James Comey, Democratic Senator Adam Schiff, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, all of whom have brought legal cases against him in the past.

"They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!" Trump wrote.

Last week, Trump ordered Erik Siebert, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to prosecute Comey and James.

After Siebert refused to prosecute either due to insufficient evidence, he resigned from his position amid reports that Trump was considering firing him in retaliation.