Potential Donald Trump indictment has New York City and DC on alert

New York, New York - As the grand jury investigating Donald Trump comes closer to a decision on a possible indictment, New York and other cities are preparing for the possibility of widespread protests.

Donald Trump has called on his supporters to protest if he gets arrested, forcing cities like New York and Washington DC to take measures to prepare. © IMAGO / TheNews2

Last weekend, Trump shared on Truth Social that he believes he "will be arrested on Tuesday," and also called on his supporters to "Protest, take our nation back!"



According to CNN, an internal memo sent to NYPD officers says that while there is currently no credible threat, Tuesday will be a "high alert day", and officers should be ready for deployment.

Videos have been shared on social media of police barricades being erected at the Manhattan Criminal Court, where Trump would be brought if arrested.

NYC mayor Eric Adams also announced that law enforcement are tracking online activity concerning possible protests.

Capitol police in Washington DC have taken similar steps, but noted they are "not currently tracking" any credible threats.