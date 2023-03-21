Potential Donald Trump indictment has New York City and DC on alert
New York, New York - As the grand jury investigating Donald Trump comes closer to a decision on a possible indictment, New York and other cities are preparing for the possibility of widespread protests.
Last weekend, Trump shared on Truth Social that he believes he "will be arrested on Tuesday," and also called on his supporters to "Protest, take our nation back!"
According to CNN, an internal memo sent to NYPD officers says that while there is currently no credible threat, Tuesday will be a "high alert day", and officers should be ready for deployment.
Videos have been shared on social media of police barricades being erected at the Manhattan Criminal Court, where Trump would be brought if arrested.
NYC mayor Eric Adams also announced that law enforcement are tracking online activity concerning possible protests.
Capitol police in Washington DC have taken similar steps, but noted they are "not currently tracking" any credible threats.
Donald Trump may not be getting arrested on Tuesday
A New York grand jury has been investigating Trump's role in payments given to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep an alleged affair between them secret.
While the district attorney has said they are nearing the end of the investigation, which may end in an indictment, there so far has been no evidence for Trump's claims of an impending arrest. Despite this, some Trump supporters are still anxious to hit the streets.
On Monday, members of the New York Young Republican Club held a small rally at the criminal court building in Lower Manhattan, to protest what the clubs president, Gavin Wax, calls "politicized prosecution and persecution without any merit."
A few supporters were also spotted outside of Trump Tower, holding up Trump 2024 signs, and one was, oddly enough, blowing into a shofar.
Cover photo: IMAGO / TheNews2